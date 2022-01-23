Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister

Arab World 23 January 2022 03:43 (UTC+04:00)
Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister

Kuwait’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah’s visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over comments made by a former Lebanese minister that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war.

Sheikh Ahmad was speaking after meeting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Mikati’s office announced the visit in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia’s coal imports from Kazakhstan triple
Georgia’s coal imports from Kazakhstan triple
Remittances to Uzbekistan in 2021 totaled USD 8 bln
Remittances to Uzbekistan in 2021 totaled USD 8 bln
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister Arab World 03:43
UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths Europe 03:04
EU Commissioner for Energy to visit Azerbaijan Politics 02:39
Pfizer CEO sees annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters World 01:43
US Dept of State plans to begin evacuation of US embassy staff from Kiev on Jan 24 US 00:50
Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six Other News 00:28
Georgia’s coal imports from Kazakhstan triple Georgia 00:01
Presidential administration of Georgia submits candidates for election commission to parliament Georgia 22 January 23:48
Remittances to Uzbekistan in 2021 totaled USD 8 bln Uzbekistan 22 January 23:40
Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey - Raeisi Iran 22 January 23:22
Massive California wildfire triggers evacuations, closes highway US 22 January 23:12
Italy's Berlusconi decides against running for president Europe 22 January 22:43
Azerbaijan, Iran talk military cooperation Politics 22 January 22:14
Azerbaijani chess player continues to lead in Tata Steel Masters tournament Society 22 January 22:12
Serviceman of Azerbaijan Army dies in non-combat conditions Politics 22 January 21:49
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021 Turkey 22 January 21:28
UAE stops all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts Arab World 22 January 21:02
Airbus cancels $6bn contract with Qatar Airways World 22 January 20:29
German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader Europe 22 January 19:42
Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time in Turkey Turkey 22 January 19:12
Record-breaking indicators in non-oil sector - what is secret to success of Azerbaijan's economic strategy? Economy 22 January 18:39
Iran shares data on exports from Aras Free Trade Zone Business 22 January 18:35
Kazakhstan names damage caused to business as result of large-scale rallies Kazakhstan 22 January 18:34
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 22 Georgia 22 January 18:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 22 January 17:44
India now allows 6 people to register on one number for Covid vaccination Other News 22 January 17:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 22 January 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 1,614 more COVID-19 cases, 610 recoveries Society 22 January 16:56
Azerbaijan changes rules for quarantine control of Covid-19 Society 22 January 16:28
India's Karnataka approves design & launch of nano-satellite by govt school students at Rs 1.9 Cr Other News 22 January 16:02
‘One Modi cannot change a country, need more icons like him’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Other News 22 January 15:47
Seizing of illegally stored weapons from citizens continues in Kazakhstan - interior minister Kazakhstan 22 January 15:07
Azerbaijani border serviceman commits suicide in military hospital Politics 22 January 15:05
Iran unveils details of agricultural export Business 22 January 15:04
Kazakh Armed Forces performing tasks to ensure public order in regions with “red” level of terrorist threat Kazakhstan 22 January 14:52
Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time Other News 22 January 14:46
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began Russia 22 January 14:41
Kazakhstan developing measures to reform Samruk-Kazyna Fund's activities Kazakhstan 22 January 14:35
PMO records surge in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 22 January 14:16
S&P predicts gas production growth in Azerbaijan through 2025 Oil&Gas 22 January 14:14
Turkmen medical enterprise discloses production data Business 22 January 14:14
Azerbaijan to hold auction for Ferrum Kapital CJSC's bonds Economy 22 January 14:13
Kazakh president talks need to continue work to reveal all circumstances of recent riots Kazakhstan 22 January 14:12
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase helium via tender Tenders 22 January 13:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 22 Society 22 January 13:39
Oil price spikes likely in 2022 amid inventory tightness midyear Oil&Gas 22 January 13:28
7 killed, 16 injured in massive fire in central Mumbai high-rise Other News 22 January 13:26
Oil demand to be robust in coming years despite net-zero strategies Oil&Gas 22 January 13:20
India reports 3,37,704 new Covid cases, 488 deaths in 24 hours Other News 22 January 13:20
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began Russia 22 January 13:16
OPEC+ focus to switch away from propping up prices Oil&Gas 22 January 13:16
Iran shares data on buy/sell operations at its Mercantile Exchange Business 22 January 12:45
Most people feel I-T exemption limit could be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh: India's KPMG Other News 22 January 12:43
Turkmenistan’s Balkandokma complex doubles cotton yarn sales Business 22 January 12:43
Uzbekistan reveals data on agricultural, forestry and fisheries production Uzbekistan 22 January 12:43
Tax benefits to increase disposable income likely in India's Union Budget Other News 22 January 12:41
Uzbekistan approves procedure for rational use of land resources Uzbekistan 22 January 12:40
S&P discloses inflation forecast for Azerbaijan through 2025 Economy 22 January 12:37
S&P Global Ratings announces forecast for Azerbaijan's budget surplus Finance 22 January 12:30
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Unalaska, Alaska US 22 January 12:29
NIOC agrees with Russian companies to develop Iran's oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 22 January 12:29
SOCAR dismisses information about purchasing bitumen plant in Armenia Oil&Gas 22 January 12:09
Kazakh company eyes to import leather products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 January 12:06
S&P comments on possible swap line between Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Turkey Finance 22 January 12:04
Oil production in Azerbaijan to moderately rebound - S&P Oil&Gas 22 January 11:51
Georgia discloses its main cement sources of import Georgia 22 January 11:50
Turkmenistan lays out plans for hydrogen energy development Oil&Gas 22 January 11:49
US lawmakers seek litigation at WTO against India on wheat subsidy Other News 22 January 11:27
Iran, Azerbaijan continue construction of Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 22 January 11:26
Climate policy of Uzbekistan: Implementation of measures to prevent climate change and adaptation in most vulnerable sectors of economy Uzbekistan 22 January 11:22
S&P Global Ratings approves Azerbaijan's credit rating at 'BB+/B' Economy 22 January 11:16
UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Lavrov in Moscow in February Europe 22 January 11:15
Netaji’s statue at India Gate to be 25 feet high: NMAG director Other News 22 January 11:15
India to allow arms manufacturers to enhance production Other News 22 January 11:10
Kazakhstan names Samruk-Kazyna's entreprises planned to be put up for IPOs Kazakhstan 22 January 11:02
Iranian currency rates for January 22 Finance 22 January 10:42
Statistical center of Iran reveals figures of growing inflation Finance 22 January 10:42
Azerbaijan reduces quarantine period for COVID-19 patients Society 22 January 10:16
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender on manufacturing of parts for pumping equipment Tenders 22 January 10:15
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar - most suitable for winter tourism among liberated areas, agency says Economy 22 January 10:13
EAM Jaishankar dials envoys in US, Canada after 4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border Other News 22 January 10:10
Balkan Shipbuilding Yard in Turkmenistan to build new ships Construction 22 January 10:10
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for Jan.21 Uzbekistan 22 January 10:08
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 22 January 10:08
Azerbaijan talks probability of commercial oil & gas reserves at Aypara area in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 22 January 10:05
GM sets $6.5 bln for in Michigan electric vehicle plants -document US 22 January 09:50
Georgia – Turkey trade turnover up Georgia 22 January 09:40
Subhas Chandra Bose's family members welcome PM's decision on Netaji's statue at India Gate Other News 22 January 09:39
Kazakhstan talks business support measures related to tax legislation Kazakhstan 22 January 09:38
Iran resumes gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 22 January 09:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan fully meets demand at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 January 09:02
US commits to helping Saudi Arabia, Gulf partners defend against threats from Yemen Arab World 22 January 09:00
NYPD officer killed, another seriously wounded in shooting US 22 January 08:24
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting – ministry Georgia 22 January 08:00
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen's Saada Arab World 22 January 07:29
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident US 22 January 06:57
Germany's minimum wage hike will not cost jobs - labour minister Europe 22 January 06:23
Canadian tourist killed, 2 others wounded in Mexico resort shooting World 22 January 05:46
Iran says gas flows to Turkey resume after being cut due to technical fault Iran 22 January 05:04
Student shot at Maryland school, suspect in custody US 22 January 04:22
All news