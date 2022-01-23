Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister

Kuwait’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah’s visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over comments made by a former Lebanese minister that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war.

Sheikh Ahmad was speaking after meeting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Mikati’s office announced the visit in a statement.