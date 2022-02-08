Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opens at 3.5 dirhams a share on debut

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opened at 3.5 dirhams ($0.9530) a share in its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company, which operates ports, logistics and industrial zones, said this month it had raised proceeds of 4 billion dirhams from the primary issue.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC has taken a stake of 7.4% stake in AD Ports Group, it said the day before the listing, acquiring 375 million shares worth 1.2 billon dirhams.