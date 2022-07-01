6 protesters killed in Sudan's demonstrations: police

The Sudanese police on Friday announced that six protesters were killed during demonstrations that took place in the capital Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a police statement, 96 policemen and 129 soldiers from the Sudanese Armed Forces were injured during Thursday's protests.

The police accused the protesters of attacking the regular forces and strategic locations and damaging vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a non-government organization, said nine protesters were killed during Thursday's protests.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.