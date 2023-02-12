Egypt to hold three oil, gas exploration, production tenders in 2023

Egypt plans to announce three tenders this year for oil and gas exploration and production projects, the country’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla said at the opening ceremony for the Egypt Petroleum Show on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Egypt plans to hold three international tenders in 2023 for oil and gas exploration and production," he said, the Nile television channel reported.

The event is set to last through February 15 and bring together more than 30,000 oil and gas industry representatives from at least 60 countries.