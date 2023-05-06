UAE obtains status of SCO dialogue partner – agency

The United Arab Emirates has been granted the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the UAE’s news agency said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The United Arab Emirates has officially been granted the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. A memorandum of understanding to participate in the association as a dialogue partner was signed on the sidelines of a meeting of the organization's foreign ministers in Goa, India, on May 4-5, 2023," the news agency said.