Citi appoints new North Africa, Levant and Central Asia head

Banking group Citi has appointed Omar Hafeez as head of its North Africa, Levant and Central Asia operations based in Dubai after a reorganisation of the company's MENA region, it said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Hafeez transfers from Japan, where he was head of the corporate banking business, the third largest for Citi globally.

The North Africa, Levant and Central Asia sub-cluster consists of Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Israel, Citi said.