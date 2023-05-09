Saudi Arabia resumes work of its diplomatic mission in Syria

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it will allow its diplomats to resume work in Damascus, more than a decade after withdrawing them over the Syrian civil war, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Saudi Arabia has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria,” the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Kingdom would seek to “develop joint Arab action,” it said, two days after Syria was readmitted to the Arab League at a meeting in Cairo.

The Foreign Ministry cited the recent Arab League meetings and decisions to unfreeze Syria's participation in meetings and organizations of the group.

Saudi Arabia said the resumption of services was based on the “brotherly ties” between the people of Saudi Arabia and Syria and to increase regional safety and security.

The move also comes weeks after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met in Damascus with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan -- the first such visit since the war broke out in 2011.