China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government would respond if the United States implements new tariffs, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected announcement of new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, added that any talks between the two countries should take place on an equal footing.

