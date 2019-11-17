UK PM Johnson says all Conservative election candidates pledge to back his Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the upcoming election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"All 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election – every single one of them – has pledged to me that if elected they will vote in Parliament to pass my Brexit deal so we can end the uncertainty and finally leave the EU", Johnson told the Telegraph newspaper in an interview published bit.ly/2rSSQ8v late on Saturday.

“I am offering a pact with the people: if you vote Conservative you can be 100% sure a majority Conservative government will unblock Parliament and get Brexit done.”

