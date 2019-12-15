Albania seeks arrests for quake deaths in collapsed buildings

15 December 2019 03:47 (UTC+04:00)

Albanian prosecutors have issued a series of arrest warrants on charges including murder and abuse of office over the deaths of 51 people killed when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake toppled dozens of buildings last month, police said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police and prosecutors said initial investigations showed “the loss of life in the collapsed buildings came also because their builders, engineers and owners had failed to observe the rules, norms and standards of safe constructions.”

Prosecutors issued 17 warrants in total, police said. Two of the nine people detained on Saturday on murder charges were the owners of two hotels that collapsed, killing four people in Durres, Albania’s second-biggest city and main port.

A third was the manager of a police vacation hotel where a high-ranking police officer was killed under the rubble.

During the three decades since toppling communism in 1990, many Albanians have moved nearer cities, squatting on land and building with little supervision by authorities.

Many of the buildings have been legalized since then by governments eager to get votes but also seeking to urbanize such areas by putting in sewage systems and roads.

Both hotels on the 10-mile long beach on the Adriatic Sea south of Durres port were built illegally, police said, and the second had also been legalized illegally.

Police said that some of the 17 people being sought by prosecutors had fled after the Nov. 26 quake.

The high-rises built during the post-Communist boom along the beach are mostly apartments and hotels catering to both Albanians and foreigners, including ethnic Albanians from the Balkans and the Diaspora. Most suffered no damage.

Albania has yet to calculate the cost of rebuilding housing for the 14,000 people left homeless by the quake.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Quake-hit Albania receives financial assistance from Azerbaijan
Politics 13 December 15:39
EU to support Albania to overcome situation caused by earthquake
Europe 5 December 21:33
Greeks show solidarity with quake-devastated Albanians
Europe 4 December 06:13
51 quake fatalities confirmed as rescue operations end in Albania
Other News 30 November 18:52
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 29 November 20:56
Rescuers find dead mother and three children in Albanian house as quake toll hits 46
Europe 29 November 03:25
Latest
Frustrated with climate talks, activists dump manure outside Madrid summit
Europe 02:59
Iran backs peaceful solutions to Karabakh conflict: FM spox
Politics 02:03
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 01:05
Italy's anti-Salvini 'sardines' take protest to Rome
Europe 00:15
Supporters throng streets as Myanmar leader Suu Kyi returns from The Hague
Other News 14 December 22:25
Swiss body considers ban on Swatch unit selling parts - Schweiz am Wochenende
Other News 14 December 21:40
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 14 December 21:01
North Korea conducts new test at rocket site, aims to 'overpower U.S. nuclear threats'
Other News 14 December 20:42
Anger erupts at U.N. climate summit as major economies resist bold action
Europe 14 December 19:24