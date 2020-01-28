EU begins assisting repatriations from China as coronavirus spreads

28 January 2020 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission said on Tuesday it would start helping repatriate Europeans from the Chinese region hit hardest by the coronavirus after a request from France, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Commission said in a statement it had activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism, under which it will co-fund two planes to bring European Union citizens back from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak.

France had requested assistance to provide consular support to EU citizens in Wuhan.

“This is a first request for assistance and others may follow in the coming days,” the Commission said.

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in China. A small number of cases have been confirmed elsewhere.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei, is in virtual lockdown and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under some kind of travel curb.

The EU will co-finance the transport costs of the aircraft, the first due to depart France early on Wednesday and the second due to leave later this week.

The Commission said around 250 French citizens would be on the first flight back and more than 100 citizens of other EU countries would be on the second. For now, only people showing no signs of the virus would be allowed to travel.

The EU’s Emergency Response Centre was in contact with EU governments in order to coordinate returns and possible quarantine periods.

All EU members are part of the Civil Protection Mechanism, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak
Society 21:05
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China
Society 18:13
China, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of co-op
Business 18:08
Britain allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks
Europe 16:34
US-China phase one deal to have modest impact on oil market
Oil&Gas 14:49
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Latest
Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Politics 22:50
Netanyahu says peace plan would be base for negotiations: Trump
US 21:51
Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan in 2019
Oil&Gas 21:45
"Azerbaijani Musavat party's European Coordination Center let Germany down"
Politics 21:30
Earthquake hits S Iran again
Society 21:19
Shirin Nehamia Michaeli: We hope Azerbaijan will further strengthen after parliamentary elections
Politics 21:06
Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak
Society 21:05
EBRD, Georgia working on dev’t of renewable energy sphere
Oil&Gas 21:04
Official forecast: Iran's imports to decline by 2021
Business 20:22