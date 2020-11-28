UK appoints minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The British government said on Saturday that it has appointed a vaccine minister, as it is preparing to inoculate millions of people against the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care," the Downing Street said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Zahawi will be responsible for the deployment of the coronavirus vaccines.
