British PM Johnson eyes Japan visit in Feb.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit Japan in mid-February for talks with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Trend reports citing NHK.
It would be the British leader's first time in Japan since taking office, and the second time he has met Kishida in person, following November's COP26 summit in Britain.
Their talks are likely to cover anti-coronavirus measures and the effort to realize a carbon-free society.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Residents of Bina settlement express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for establishment of Training and Service Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs, Turkey's Ministry of Interior sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Kazakhstan on election as chairman of Nur Otan party
Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev
We'll return to issue of expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan after some time - Tokayev