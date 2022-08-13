Stage collapse at Spanish festival kills one person and injures dozens

Part of a stage collapsed in strong winds at a music festival in Spain on Saturday, killing one person and injuring dozens more, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Emergency services from the Valencia region rushed to the scene, after a “strong gust of wind” knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. local time.

Some 40 people were taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries.

Organisers of the six-day dance event said they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified.

"We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning," organisers said in a statement on the festival's Facebook page.