Ludovit Odor will be appointed as Slovakia’s new prime minister, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said at an emergency briefing on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Deputy Head of the National Bank of Slovakia Ludovit Odor will be designated as a new prime minister," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced his intention to resign. According to legislation, his entire cabinet will resign as well.