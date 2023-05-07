Slovak interim PM announces resignation

After Slovak interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced his resignation Sunday, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said that the central bank vice-governor Ludovit Odor is set to head a caretaker government, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Earlier on Sunday, Heger said he has asked the president to relieve him of his duties.

The new caretaker government will be appointed after May 15, according to the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR).

The president said the list of the new caretaker ministers has been decided, and she'll first reveal their names to the leaders of political parties.