Israel starts to use ambulance buses to evacuate COVID-19 patients

Israel has recently started to use ambulance buses (AmbuBuses) to evacuate COVID-19 patients, which increases the emergency service's capacity as each AmbuBus can carry up to 13 patients, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The first operational trip of AmbuBus was sent by Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) on July 3, evacuating nine residents who were diagnosed with the coronavirus from a nursing home in southern Israel.

Uri Shacham, paramedic and director of the Red Cross department at MDA, said these unique vehicles are designed especially to treat patients from nursing homes.

"AmbuBuses are capable of transporting two critically ill patients with sophisticated equipment," Shacham told Xinhua.

MDA, which runs Israeli national dispatch center for medical rescue, is now facing additional missions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"MDA's teams spend days and nights in developing means for saving lives and providing medical response efficiently and quickly," said Eli Bin, director-general of MDA.

The new AmbuBuses are equipped with cameras inside, through which senior paramedics in MDA can see the patients and instruct the medical workers in the buses.

They also have advanced life support equipment, as well as defibrillators, automated chest compression devices and refrigerators used to store blood and medication.