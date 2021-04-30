Almost 40 people die as stand collapses during religious holiday in Israel

At least 38 people have died after a stand collapsed during the celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron located near the city of Safed in north Israel, according to Haaretz, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the newspaper, 60 more people were injured, six of them are in critical condition.

Times of Israel earlier reported 28 fatalities. According to the newspaper, some people could have been crushed to death in a stampede that ensued after the stand collapsed. By Thursday evening, organizers counted more than 100,000 participants at the event.