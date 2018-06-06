UN launches resource to help poor countries meet SDGs

6 June 2018 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed on Wednesday launched a resource to assist governments of the world's most disadvantaged countries in boosting prosperity and meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Xinhua reported.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said the resource synthesizes nearly 15 years of research and policy options in a single resource that links potential development objectives with concrete steps and practical actions to achieve specific targets of the global goals.

"UNCTAD is, as it always has been, in the forefront of crafting vital policy options needed for the structural transformation of the world's poorest and most fragile economies," said Mohammed at a press conference here.

There are currently 47 least developed countries (LDCs), which are home to just over 1 billion people, or about 13 percent of the world's population. Yet they account for only 1.2 percent of global GDP.

"Without concrete proposals to bring about this transformation, the development prospects of millions of people remain in jeopardy," said Mohammed.

While LDCs have many challenges in common, UNCTAD underlines that there is no single recipe for success, with governments needing to take a pragmatic approach that involves a combination of policy measures tailored to national conditions.

Almost half of the population of LDCs still lives in extreme poverty. At the same time, LDCs have the world's fastest population growth rate.

The basic causes of persistent and widespread poverty in LDCs are low productivity and high levels of unemployment and underemployment.

