Bomb attack in southern Ethiopia

10 June 2018 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

A bomb attack in a university located in Ethiopia's Southern regional state has left nine people injured, a regional official said on Sunday.

Kalkidan Negash, President of Dilla University, Gedeo zone, Southern regional state, said a grenade was thrown in the university library hall on Saturday evening injuring nine students, reported local media.

All of the nine injured students suffered non-life threatening injuries and are currently being treated in nearby Dilla city referral hospital for their injuries, he said.

Negash further said authorities from Dilla University are working together with law enforcement officials to catch the perpetrators of the grenade attack.

Police has not yet established a motive for the attack, but nearby areas have recently witnessed deadly clashes between ethnic Gedeos and ethnic Oromos .

