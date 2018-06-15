Uruguay wins 1-0 over Egypt after defender Gimenez heads home late winner

Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez headed home Carlos Sanchez's long free-kick to hand Uruguay a 1-0 win over Egypt in their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Sputnik reported.

Uruguay dominated throughout the match but struggled to convert before Gimenez broke the deadlock with a minute to go, as Egypt's star striker Mohamed Salah watched his side lose the game from the bench.

Uruguay is now second in their Group A behind hosts Russia, who thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday.

​The FIFA World Cup Group A game between Uruguay and Egypt was attended by a total of 27,015 spectators. The game was held at the 33,000-seater Yekaterinburg Arena on Friday, with Uruguay edging Egypt 1-0.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue through July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news