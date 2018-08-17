Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Peru due to bomb threat

Peru's Transportation Ministry said that a LATAM Airlines passenger plane en route from Lima to Santiago, Chile was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Peru due to a bomb threat, Sputnik reported.

"Today at 12:48, the Radar Control Center of Peru received a call from its counterparts in Chile, saying they had received a bomb threat concerning Latam Flight LA 2369," the statement read.

The ministry said the crew had decided to divert the plane to the small Peruvian port city of Pisco. It landed at 13:54.

Passengers were not hurt and the aircraft was not damaged, Peruvian authorities said, without commenting on the bomb threat. They said the situation was under control. Passengers were taken to Lima to continue their trip.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news