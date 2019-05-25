Trump arrives in Japan for ceremonial visit as trade tensions loom

25 May 2019 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, landed in Japan on Saturday on a largely ceremonial visit meant to showcase strong ties with Tokyo even as trade tensions loom, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will treat Trump to an imperial banquet and front row seats at a sumo tournament during the trip, which lasts through Tuesday.

The two men share a warm relationship, which the Japanese leader aims to emphasize as Washington mulls tariffs on Japanese auto exports that the Trump administration views as a potential national security threat.

The United States is in the middle of an expensive trade war with China in protest against Beijing’s treatment of U.S. companies, and tensions with Japan and the European Union over trade are simmering.

Trump and Abe are expected to discuss trade during talks on Monday, but officials have played down the possibility of a deal during the visit.

Trump will become the first foreign leader to be received by new Japanese Emperor Naruhito since he inherited the throne earlier this month.

He made clear during an impromptu news conference on Thursday that he was flattered by the invitation.

“Prime Minister Abe said to me, very specifically, ‘You are the guest of honor.’ There’s only one guest of honor ... I’m the guest of honor at the biggest event that they’ve had in over 200 years,” Trump said.

“So it’s a great thing. And we get along very well with Japan. I get along very well with the Prime Minister.”

After his arrival, Trump was due to meet with business leaders before retiring.

On Sunday, Trump and Abe are expected to play golf and attend a sumo match. On Monday, they will discuss North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs in addition to trade.

A medium-strength earthquake hit eastern Japan, causing buildings to shake in Tokyo, hours before Trump’s arrival.

The epicenter was southern Chiba, southeast of the capital, the prefecture where Trump is due to play golf on Sunday.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says considering pardons for some U.S. soldiers accused of war crimes
US 08:25
U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton says North Korean missile tests violate U.N. resolution
World 06:39
U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo
US 05:46
Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart in Singapore: U.S. official
US 05:00
Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US 04:17
Trump to meet new Japanese Emperor, hold bilateral talks with PM Abe
US 02:34
Latest
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
Official rate: Prices of 29 foreign currencies up in Iran
Iran 13:09
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Georgia's energy industry
Oil&Gas 13:04
2nd day of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day
Politics 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy chemical materials
Tenders 12:34
Turkmenistan preparing to harvest wheat
Economy 12:30
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes factors influencing inflation in 1Q2019
Economy 12:27