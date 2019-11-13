Massive mural of Greta Thunberg to stare down at San Francisco

13 November 2019 06:18 (UTC+04:00)

Greta Thunberg will gaze down at people from a building in downtown San Francisco from Tuesday night when an artist formally unveils a giant mural of the teenage activist, hoping it will remind residents of the dangers posed by climate change, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The 60-foot tall, 30-foot wide (18-by-9 meter) mural was created by Argentine street artist Andres Petreselli, who also painted a since demolished mural of the late actor Robin Williams in San Francisco.

Petreselli, who signs his art as Cobre, says he usually does not address politics, religion or sports in his art.

“But, this one is ... I feel connected with the politics behind (it) because I think it is real and if I have to compare it with the rest of my murals, this is the most political one that I ever made,” the 32-year-old said as he sat on a roof with the mural behind him.

Paul Scott, the executive director of OneAtmosphere.org, the San Francisco nonprofit that funded the work, said he hoped passers-by would be “touched” by the image of Thunberg, who has mobilized a global youth movement against climate change.

“We are really just hoping that it stops and makes them think, that this will amplify Greta’s message, that people will start to understand the clear call for action that she is sending out,” Scott said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Swedish teen climate activist joins London protest as arrests top 830
World 22 April 10:53
GRETA welcomes Azerbaijan’s steps taken to combat trafficking in human beings
Politics 23 May 2014 19:28
Latest
Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal
Other News 07:15
Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
Other News 06:46
Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
Other News 05:41
Nissan shares skid after profit plunge, outlook cut
Other News 05:08
Airbus says could stretch A220 airliner, but has no current plan to do so
Other News 04:30
Bolivian Senator Anez takes office as interim president
Other News 03:40
Brazil's Eletrobras to reduce staff after privatization
Other News 02:28
Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'
Other News 01:30
Facebook unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
Other News 00:53