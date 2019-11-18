Morocco arrests 2 IS suspects

Morocco arrested on Sunday two suspects with links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the capital Rabat, the Moroccan police said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The suspects, aged 30 and 34, were active in planning and preparing the execution of terrorist projects in Morocco, according to the statement.

Investigations showed the suspects were defending IS extremist ideology through electronic applications to serve the agenda of this terrorist organization.

Several electronic devices, mobile phones and knives were seized.

The suspects will be brought to justice after the investigation by the public prosecutor.

