6.1 magnitude quake rocks off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A shallow and strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off eastern Indonesia's West Papua province on Saturday evening, but no tsunami alert was issued, the meteorology and geophysics agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake jolted at 7:11 p.m. Jakarta time (1211 GMT) with the epicenter at 280 km northeast Tambrauw of the province and a depth of 10 km under sea bed, official in charge at the agency Abdul Rosid said.

"There (is) no potential of tsunami from happening so that we did not issue a warning," he told Xinhua over phone.

Indonesia is prone to quake for its position on the quake-impacted zone so-called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news