IATA: Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support
Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industry’s representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Global air travel slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association told an online news conference on Tuesday, with European flights down 90%.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: In event of artificial inflation of mask prices, those involved will be severely punished
President Ilham Aliyev: 600,000 workers, including private entrepreneurs, will be financed at expense of state in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: As we demonstrate unity and solidarity, we must also show responsibility and be disciplined