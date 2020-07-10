Brazil's COVID-19 deaths close to 70,000

The death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has reached 69,184, with 1,220 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of total confirmed cases of the disease in the country has reached 1,755,779, with 42,169 new cases registered over the last 24-hour period.

This is the third consecutive day when Brazil reported more than 1,200 deaths and 40,000 new cases of the virus.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States.

The most populous state of Sao Paulo has been the most heavily affected by the disease, with 349,715 cases and 17,118 deaths.