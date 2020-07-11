Brazilian Amazon registers record deforestation in June

Other News 11 July 2020 04:49 (UTC+04:00)
Brazilian Amazon registers record deforestation in June

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon hit a monthly record of 1,034.4 square kilometers in June, the government reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation revealed in a report that deforestation in June was 10.6 percent higher than in the same month of 2019, and 24.31 percent higher than May this year.

According to the report, in June, the world's largest rainforest witnessed 2,248 fires, the highest level for the month of June in 13 years.

Additionally, areas totaling 3,069.57 square kilometers were deforested in the first half of the year, an increase of 25 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The figures came at a time when the Brazilian government is receiving harsh criticism from the international community for its alleged lack of commitment in combatting the destruction of the Amazon.

On Thursday, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao led a meeting with a group of international investors, who publicly expressed their disagreement with the country's environmental policy.

The official stated that investors had demanded environmental policies that produced results, and he promised a stronger effort from the government in reducing high rates of deforestation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's currency market problems can be solved by reforming policies
Iran's currency market problems can be solved by reforming policies
Official: China only country that officially buys Iran's oil
Official: China only country that officially buys Iran's oil
Chabahar Port to become Iran's third commercial hub
Chabahar Port to become Iran's third commercial hub
Loading Bars
Latest
Brazilian Amazon registers record deforestation in June Other News 04:49
Final poll shows dead beat in Poland's run-off presidential election Europe 03:58
Turkey records 1 003 new daily COVID-19 cases with 23 deaths Turkey 03:05
Iranian ancient objects to be retrieved from Austria Society 02:12
Hundreds of French women protest against new interior minister Europe 01:18
Mali protesters take over state TV building, station goes off-air Other News 10 July 23:56
EBRD to provide new loan for Turkmenistan's construction sector Finance 10 July 22:12
Cost of German welfare state exceeds one trillion euros in 2019 Finance 10 July 22:01
Azerbaijan’s Goycay-Sud enterprise discloses volumes of exported pomegranate juice Business 10 July 21:04
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 10 July 20:30
Number of trucks handled by Baku International Sea Trade Port up Transport 10 July 20:25
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president discloses reason for metro shutdown Society 10 July 19:46
Hikmat Hajiyev: information about extension of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan for 60 more days is rumors Society 10 July 19:36
US provides Georgia with modern communication equipment Georgia 10 July 19:30
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to continue bringing back its citizens from foreign countries Politics 10 July 19:28
Int'l cargo transportation continues in Azerbaijan during pandemic - Hikmat Hajiyev Economy 10 July 19:18
Assistant to president: No infected servicemen in Azerbaijani army Politics 10 July 19:09
Hikmat Hajiyev: Special session of UN General Assembly begins upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative Politics 10 July 19:08
Norway offers funds to Council of Europe’s new Action Plan for Georgia 2020-2023 Finance 10 July 18:57
Iran's currency market problems can be solved by reforming policies Business 10 July 18:51
Turkey announces five-month volume of fuel oil transshipment via its ports Turkey 10 July 18:40
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Iskenderun announced Turkey 10 July 18:35
Daily price for hotel rooms in Georgian regions decreases Business 10 July 18:24
Turkish ministry unveils volume of cargo transshipment through Bartin port Turkey 10 July 18:23
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani serviceman serving abroad infected with coronavirus Society 10 July 18:12
Azerbaijani Khazar Inshaat company completing construction of residential complex Construction 10 July 18:09
Turkmenistan, WB consider ways to support country's enterprises during COVID-19 Finance 10 July 18:03
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for crude oil analysis Tenders 10 July 18:01
US embassy announces 2020-2022 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Society 10 July 18:00
Uzbekistan willing to go ahead with signing partnership agreement with EU Economy 10 July 17:58
Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price US 10 July 17:56
Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures Other News 10 July 17:54
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 globally Politics 10 July 17:51
Bank of Italy lowers 2020 GDP forecast to -9.5% Europe 10 July 17:50
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan may export pasta to Georgia, Iraq Business 10 July 17:36
Iran announces conditions for remote work Iran 10 July 17:34
UNESCO, Turkmenistan may jointly implement projects in digital sphere ICT 10 July 17:31
IMF Mission: Speed of Georgian economy recovery to depend on rebound of external demand Business 10 July 17:28
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Mongolia Politics 10 July 17:27
French company to create intensive gardens in Uzbekistan Business 10 July 17:26
Azerbaijan confirms 526 new COVID-19 cases Society 10 July 17:23
Tecnicas Reunidas awards new contract for Baku refinery’s modernization Oil&Gas 10 July 17:15
Kazakh investors to become more active in Georgian market Business 10 July 17:11
Azerbaijan increases volume of strategic currency reserves Finance 10 July 17:08
Official: China only country that officially buys Iran's oil Oil&Gas 10 July 17:06
Azercell presents 100 MB data to subscribers registered in “e-Tabib” mobile app Economy 10 July 17:01
Bilateral parliamentary meeting Mexico-Azerbaijan takes place Economy 10 July 16:56
Swiss company increases share in Uzbekistan's fruit, vegetables storage company Business 10 July 16:54
Construction of multi-storey residential complex under completion in Baku’s White City Construction 10 July 16:52
Azerbaijan's alternative energy production increases Oil&Gas 10 July 16:52
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of passenger sedan cars Tenders 10 July 16:49
Volume of cargo transshipment from Morocco via Turkish ports announced Turkey 10 July 16:44
Turkmenistan working with foreign companies for major well repairs at oil field Oil&Gas 10 July 16:42
Uzbekistan to sell state package in leading oil equipment manufacturing enterprise Business 10 July 16:35
New textile complexes to be opened in Turkmenistan Business 10 July 16:22
COVID-19 pandemic cuts France's import of steel from Turkey Turkey 10 July 16:14
TAP is roadmap for further large-scale investments in Greece Oil&Gas 10 July 16:07
Number of active companies increases in Uzbekistan's Kokand Free Economic Zone Business 10 July 16:06
Azerbajani oil decreases in price Oil&Gas 10 July 16:01
TAP announces time of starting gas deliveries to Europe Oil&Gas 10 July 16:01
Chabahar Port to become Iran's third commercial hub Transport 10 July 15:58
Elbit integrates drone into unmanned sea vessel Israel 10 July 15:51
S&P warns Dubai economy to shrink 11%, cuts property giants to junk Arab World 10 July 15:44
MFA: UN General Assembly to hold special session upon President Aliyev's initiative Politics 10 July 15:42
Uber agrees to pay $3.8 million Denmark fine over taxi law Europe 10 July 15:34
Thailand plans economic rehab centre for post COVID-19 Other News 10 July 15:33
Agriculture sector of Kazakhstan increases attracted investments Business 10 July 15:27
Iran, Iraq trade to improve following borders reopening Business 10 July 15:25
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant launches new product Business 10 July 15:24
Indian car part makers aim to establish production in Uzbekistan Business 10 July 15:12
Italy's Armani returned to sales growth in 2019 Europe 10 July 15:07
North-South transport corridor to give almost twofold reduction of transportation costs Transport 10 July 15:04
China to implement new construction project in Georgia Business 10 July 14:56
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses revenues for 18 years Finance 10 July 14:56
Italy likely to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus crisis Europe 10 July 14:54
IGB may allow to import gas from Middle East, Africa Oil&Gas 10 July 14:54
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths Other News 10 July 14:53
Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks Europe 10 July 14:39
Iran reveals data on olefin unit construction at Ilam Petrochemical Company Business 10 July 14:38
Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks Europe 10 July 14:33
WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into virus origin Europe 10 July 14:31
Azerbaijan's import of steel from Turkey slightly down during pandemic Turkey 10 July 14:28
Turkmenistan reveals volume of oil, gas reserves in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 10 July 14:27
Iran's crippled auto industry hopes for price liberalization Business 10 July 14:25
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10 July 14:16
Georgia completes project on medical masks production Business 10 July 14:10
Kazakhstan's economy contracts in 1H2020 Business 10 July 14:06
Iran reveals launch date of COVID-19 human trials Iran 10 July 14:03
Russia's Dagestan seeks to export poultry products to Azerbaijan Business 10 July 14:02
Iran gov't to improve livelihood of more than 3 million households Business 10 July 14:00
Uzbekistan to grant use of UzAuto brand to new companies Business 10 July 13:59
UK economy to slump over 10%, debts to surge - Moody's Europe 10 July 13:56
EU's Michel lays out recovery plan for summit negotiation Europe 10 July 13:55
Kazakhstan working to link its Aktau port with Iranian Caspian port Transport 10 July 13:53
Kazakhstan leading among importers of agricultural products from Uzbekistan Business 10 July 13:42
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway to connect to India-Russia rail network Transport 10 July 13:36
Renewable gas can be more competitive in future Oil&Gas 10 July 13:35
Georgian TBC Bank included in FTSE4Good Index Series Finance 10 July 13:19
Turkey strengthening security measures in public places due to COVID-19 Turkey 10 July 13:12
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines on July 10 Finance 10 July 12:51
All news