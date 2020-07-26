Iraq to impose full curfew in Eid al-Adha holiday as daily COVID-19 cases reach 2,459

The Iraqi health authorities on Sunday decided to impose full curfew during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, while the Health Ministry reported 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 110,032, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, decided in a statement to extend the weekly full curfew from July 30 to Aug. 9, including the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The committee also decided to discuss the curfew situation after the holiday, the statement said.

It also decided to reopen the private clinics, provided that they abide by the Health Ministry's preventive measures and instructions, according to the statement.

The committee's decisions came as the Health Ministry reported 2,459 new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

It also reported 78 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 4,362, while 1,900 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,217.

The new cases were recorded after 17,511 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 912,698 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.

On July 16, the committee decided to reduce the hours of the partial curfew to start from 9:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 5:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) every week except for the full curfew on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.