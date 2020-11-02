Argentina reports 6,609 new COVID-19 cases

The Argentine Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 6,609 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,173,533, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said 138 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 31,140.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 550,939 cases or 46.95 percent of the national total, is the most affected district.