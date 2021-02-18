Cabinet approves trade pact between India, Mauritius
The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved signing of a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius to liberalize norms and improve trade between the two nations.
“The Agreement will be signed ... on a mutually convenient date and will come into force from 1st date of the following month," an official statement said. This will be India's first such trade pact with an African nation.
