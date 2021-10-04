DPRK decides to restore all inter-Korean communication lines

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) decided to restore all the north-south communication lines starting from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The report said the decision was announced to follow the promise made by the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un in a speech last Thursday in which he expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines as part of the effort to realize the expectation and desire of the entire nation who want the north-south relations to be restored.

"The South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the north-south ties on a right track and settle the important tasks which must be prioritized to open up the bright prospect in the future, bearing deep in mind the meaning of the restoration of communication lines," the report added.