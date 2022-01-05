Petrol, diesel prices today in India: Fuel rates kept unchanged across metro cities on January 4

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged on January 4, 2022. For two months now, fuel rates have been kept static, Trend reports citing India Today.

In the national capital, petrol is being sold for Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel rates stood at Rs 86.67 per litre. In India's financial capital, Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre and people have to shell out Rs 89.97 for one litre of diesel. Meanwhile, in Chennai, people have to pay Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Centre announced an excise cut on November 3:

On November 3, the government cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, giving a big relief to consumers. It was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty.

Following this, many NDA-rules states slashed the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to further give a respite to customers battered by record-high fuel prices.

Fuel rates in other Indian cities:

The petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 100.58 and diesel is Rs 85.01 per litre. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, petrol is being sold for Rs 105.92 and diesel for Rs 91.09.

Meanwhile, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.96 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.13 per litre in Port Blair, the lowest in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities: