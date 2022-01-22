EAM Jaishankar dials envoys in US, Canada after 4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock after a family of four Indian nationals, including an infant, froze to death along the US-Canada border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard, and instructed the Indian ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation.

The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday said that the bodies of four people - two adults, a teen and an infant - were found on the Canadian side of the US-Canada border near Emerson on Wednesday.

"Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar spoke to India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's High Commissioner in Canada Ajay Bisaria.

Ambassador Sandhu said it was an unfortunate and tragic incident.

"We are in touch with US authorities on their ongoing investigation. A consular team from @IndiainChicago is travelling today to Minnesota to coordinate and provide any assistance required," he tweeted.