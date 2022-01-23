An extra meal and snacks twice a day was all it took to improve falling nutrition levels in this tribal district

Other News 23 January 2022 12:26 (UTC+04:00)
An extra meal and snacks twice a day was all it took to improve falling nutrition levels in this tribal district

Ishwari Baghel is an Adivasi woman from Manpur block in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. Her son Deekesh, born three-and-a-half years ago, should ideally weigh at least 15 kg. But after he contracted diarrhoea, he steadily started losing weight until he was a mere nine kg. Timely intervention arrived mid-last year in the form of a fresh drive against malnutrition by the district administration. He was given two meals a day — for lunch and dinner — and also snacks twice daily, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

"I also get milk for my son from the Anganwadi, which is great," Baghel said, adding that she tries to feed him fruits and eggs as well, though he doesn't quite like chicken and fish. He stopped losing weight and at a health camp organised in the block recently, doctors told her that he is doing well, weighing in at just under 13 kg, and gave him some medicines and a tonic.

The district has seen alarming levels of malnutrition among its children and pregnant women. Particularly, anaemia has increased over the past five years, as seen from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data. Between NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-2021), the percentage of anaemic children shot up from 29.7 per cent to 80.5 per cent. Nearly five years ago, 43.7 per cent of all women between the ages of 15-49 were anaemic, according to the survey, as were 32.3 per cent of the pregnant women. This is increased to 58.3 per cent of all women in NFHS-5.

The district administration, under Collector Taran Sinha, launched a special campaign between June and September 2021 in the three tribal-dominated blocks of Chhuikhadan, Mohala and Manpur, funded through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). The campaign is part of the larger Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in 2019 to address the issue of undernourishment in pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

Since there were no district-specific guidelines, each district could follow its own set of practices, customised to the local food and cultivation culture. In Rajnandgaon, like many other districts, the campaign mandates a second meal to children apart from the usual mid-day meal.

Director of Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, Divya Umesh Mishra, said, "Eggs, chikki and fruits are being served in all districts. In Raigarh district, ragi biscuits, porridge and khichdi made from millets are being served. In Dantewada district, Suposhan Mitras are raising awareness. DMF is the main source for the initiative, but we are also looking at public funding and CSR," Mishra told 101Reporters.

At the Anganwadi Renu Prakash, WCD Project Officer of Rajnandgaon, said that under the campaign, nutritious meals are being served to 350 children in the block who are in the age group of six months to five years. The block has a population of nearly 1.5 lakhs, of which 20 per cent belong to the Scheduled Tribe category.

In the block's Samundpani village bordering Madhya Pradesh, 13 children and three pregnant women visit the Anganwadi centre every day between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for the midday meal of rice, rotis, pulses and vegetables. "Children are usually served what they like to eat," said Anganwadi worker Bhanumati Kawre, who has been working in Samundpani for two decades. Nearly 300 people reside in this village, mostly belonging to the Baiga tribe.

"Apart from this specially cooked lunch, dinner and two snacks of eggs, fruits or items made from ready-to-eat flour are prepared for severely malnourished children who are unable to visit the centre physically," she told 101Reporters. Currently, a 14-month-old boy named Rohit Kumar and a four-year-old girl, Gomti Markam benefit from this doorstep delivery of nutrition, personally overseen by Kawre.

Gomati used to be healthy until a bout of illness caused her to lose weight and deteriorate. Her mother, Shivkumari, said that a variety of food is being served as snacks, like Dalia prepared with milk, chila made from ready-to-eat powder, apples and bananas. Eggs are also regularly served and sometimes small fish for protein intake for lunch. Kawre often makes the girl eat in her presence to find out what she likes.

Fighting lifestyle and cultural factors

Anganwadi supervisor Saraswati Baghel said that the Baigas had poor sanitation and hygiene practices, causing recurrent bouts of illness and infections, reducing the absorption of nutrients and indirectly causing malnourishment in vulnerable children. She also added that the tribe had its share of social issues compounded by lack of education, such as the practice of early marriage where the girls are as young as 14-15 years of age, resulting in early pregnancies, anaemic mothers and consequently low birth weight babies. Families also tend to focus on daily earnings given their impoverished background, leading to the neglect of children.

The tribal population suffers from health issues despite cultivating vegetables and growing millets. Kumar Singh Maravi, a resident of Samundpani, said that his family jointly owns 14 acres of land on which nutritious millets like kodo and kutki are grown. However, the problem is that millets are usually sold off for cash, pointed out Renu Prakash.

During her visit to Samundpani, she instructed Kawre and other Anganwadi workers to introduce pulses in pregnant women's daily diet. Prakash's main concern is the dietary choice of these tribals who only eat two meals a day, primarily consume rice and avoid proteins. "Paying attention to women will ensure the birth of healthy children. Those who come to the village after marriage should be made aware of the importance of nutrition," said Prakash.

Apart from the government initiative through DMF, Rajnandgaon-based non-profit organisations like Udayachal also distribute ready-to-eat food boxes every ten days. There are 434 anaemic pregnant women in the block and Ashok Modi from the organisation said 2,800 packets laden with sattu made from rice and wheat, date palm and chana dal laddoos and peanut chikki or protein bars had been distributed among women and children this year in Chhuikhadan.

Positive outcomes

Government data shows that since the drive started in Chhuikhadan in September, 145 children have progressed from severe to moderate malnutrition. Kawre admitted that continuous counselling had improved the awareness level in the block with women accepting iron tablets during pregnancy, regular health check-ups at Anganwadis and institutional delivery. However, many still avoid medicines and trust herbs gathered from forests for treatment, she said.

Prakash said her plan of giving eggs and chikki to severely malnourished children and anaemic mothers was approved by the former collector and started in December 2019. When the lockdown started, dry rations were provided, and it continued till March 2021. "When the present collector came, he asked me to prepare an action plan for Mohla, Manpur and Chhuikhadan blocks." In these three blocks, a total of 744 children were identified, out of which 655 children have gained weight, 400 have entered the moderate malnourishment category, and 89 children have advanced to the normal category. Only 51 children have not registered any weight gain.

Taran Sinha had planned for the initiative to last for six months and it will continue for a year based on the availability of funds. Speaking to 101Reporters, Sinha said, "I decided to focus on areas with a high percentage of malnourishment among the children. A block-like Chhuikhadan needs special attention due to its vast tribal population. Focus on health check-ups, maintenance of hygiene, availability of balanced diet from regional foods and awareness about anaemia can tackle the situation to a great extent."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey - Raeisi
Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey - Raeisi
Azerbaijan, Iran talk military cooperation
Azerbaijan, Iran talk military cooperation
Amirabdollahian: new chapter in Iran-Russia ties to unfold
Amirabdollahian: new chapter in Iran-Russia ties to unfold
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
An extra meal and snacks twice a day was all it took to improve falling nutrition levels in this tribal district Other News 12:26
Almost all Kazakhstan remains in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 12:01
Nadal beats Mannarino in battle of left-handers to reach last eight Other News 11:32
Georgia reports 9,696 coronavirus cases, 5,408 recoveries, 28 deaths Georgia 11:09
Training session for reservists continues in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Society 11:07
Iranian currency rates for January 23 Finance 10:46
Arab League delays annual summit as COVID-19 bites again Arab World 10:41
Turkey plans to hold next meeting within "3 + 3" format - Erdogan Politics 10:14
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions Other News 09:55
S.Korea says Iran to regain UN vote after delinquent dues paid with frozen funds Iran 09:29
Electricity generation of Iran’s Bandar Abbas TPP surges Oil&Gas 09:00
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase spare parts for analyzers and gas detectors Tenders 08:59
SCO to consider draft program proposed by Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 08:52
Iran-Russia annual trade to increase to $10 b from $4 b Iran 08:24
Kazakhstan confirms 14,012 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:36
French EU lawmaker Collard joins far-right presidential candidate Zemmour Europe 06:54
Pfizer, Moderna boosters up to 90% effective against Omicron: CDC World 06:10
Turkey’s Turkovac to be tested as booster for Pfizer-BioNTech jab Turkey 05:12
Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections Other News 04:28
Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister Arab World 03:43
UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths Europe 03:04
EU Commissioner for Energy to visit Azerbaijan Politics 02:39
Pfizer CEO sees annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters World 01:43
US Dept of State plans to begin evacuation of US embassy staff from Kiev on Jan 24 US 00:50
Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six Other News 00:28
Georgia’s coal imports from Kazakhstan triple Georgia 00:01
Presidential administration of Georgia submits candidates for election commission to parliament Georgia 22 January 23:48
Remittances to Uzbekistan in 2021 totaled USD 8 bln Uzbekistan 22 January 23:40
Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey - Raeisi Iran 22 January 23:22
Massive California wildfire triggers evacuations, closes highway US 22 January 23:12
Italy's Berlusconi decides against running for president Europe 22 January 22:43
Azerbaijan, Iran talk military cooperation Politics 22 January 22:14
Azerbaijani chess player continues to lead in Tata Steel Masters tournament Society 22 January 22:12
Serviceman of Azerbaijan Army dies in non-combat conditions Politics 22 January 21:49
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021 Turkey 22 January 21:28
UAE stops all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts Arab World 22 January 21:02
Airbus cancels $6bn contract with Qatar Airways World 22 January 20:29
German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader Europe 22 January 19:42
Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time in Turkey Turkey 22 January 19:12
Record-breaking indicators in non-oil sector - what is secret to success of Azerbaijan's economic strategy? Economy 22 January 18:39
Iran shares data on exports from Aras Free Trade Zone Business 22 January 18:35
Kazakhstan names damage caused to business as result of large-scale rallies Kazakhstan 22 January 18:34
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 22 Georgia 22 January 18:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 22 January 17:44
India now allows 6 people to register on one number for Covid vaccination Other News 22 January 17:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 22 January 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 1,614 more COVID-19 cases, 610 recoveries Society 22 January 16:56
Azerbaijan changes rules for quarantine control of Covid-19 Society 22 January 16:28
India's Karnataka approves design & launch of nano-satellite by govt school students at Rs 1.9 Cr Other News 22 January 16:02
‘One Modi cannot change a country, need more icons like him’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Other News 22 January 15:47
Seizing of illegally stored weapons from citizens continues in Kazakhstan - interior minister Kazakhstan 22 January 15:07
Azerbaijani border serviceman commits suicide in military hospital Politics 22 January 15:05
Iran unveils details of agricultural export Business 22 January 15:04
Kazakh Armed Forces performing tasks to ensure public order in regions with “red” level of terrorist threat Kazakhstan 22 January 14:52
Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time Other News 22 January 14:46
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began Russia 22 January 14:41
Kazakhstan developing measures to reform Samruk-Kazyna Fund's activities Kazakhstan 22 January 14:35
PMO records surge in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 22 January 14:16
S&P predicts gas production growth in Azerbaijan through 2025 Oil&Gas 22 January 14:14
Turkmen medical enterprise discloses production data Business 22 January 14:14
Azerbaijan to hold auction for Ferrum Kapital CJSC's bonds Economy 22 January 14:13
Kazakh president talks need to continue work to reveal all circumstances of recent riots Kazakhstan 22 January 14:12
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase helium via tender Tenders 22 January 13:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 22 Society 22 January 13:39
Oil price spikes likely in 2022 amid inventory tightness midyear Oil&Gas 22 January 13:28
7 killed, 16 injured in massive fire in central Mumbai high-rise Other News 22 January 13:26
Oil demand to be robust in coming years despite net-zero strategies Oil&Gas 22 January 13:20
India reports 3,37,704 new Covid cases, 488 deaths in 24 hours Other News 22 January 13:20
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began Russia 22 January 13:16
OPEC+ focus to switch away from propping up prices Oil&Gas 22 January 13:16
Iran shares data on buy/sell operations at its Mercantile Exchange Business 22 January 12:45
Most people feel I-T exemption limit could be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh: India's KPMG Other News 22 January 12:43
Turkmenistan’s Balkandokma complex doubles cotton yarn sales Business 22 January 12:43
Uzbekistan reveals data on agricultural, forestry and fisheries production Uzbekistan 22 January 12:43
Tax benefits to increase disposable income likely in India's Union Budget Other News 22 January 12:41
Uzbekistan approves procedure for rational use of land resources Uzbekistan 22 January 12:40
S&P discloses inflation forecast for Azerbaijan through 2025 Economy 22 January 12:37
S&P Global Ratings announces forecast for Azerbaijan's budget surplus Finance 22 January 12:30
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Unalaska, Alaska US 22 January 12:29
NIOC agrees with Russian companies to develop Iran's oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 22 January 12:29
SOCAR dismisses information about purchasing bitumen plant in Armenia Oil&Gas 22 January 12:09
Kazakh company eyes to import leather products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 January 12:06
S&P comments on possible swap line between Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Turkey Finance 22 January 12:04
Oil production in Azerbaijan to moderately rebound - S&P Oil&Gas 22 January 11:51
Georgia discloses its main cement sources of import Georgia 22 January 11:50
Turkmenistan lays out plans for hydrogen energy development Oil&Gas 22 January 11:49
US lawmakers seek litigation at WTO against India on wheat subsidy Other News 22 January 11:27
Iran, Azerbaijan continue construction of Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 22 January 11:26
Climate policy of Uzbekistan: Implementation of measures to prevent climate change and adaptation in most vulnerable sectors of economy Uzbekistan 22 January 11:22
S&P Global Ratings approves Azerbaijan's credit rating at 'BB+/B' Economy 22 January 11:16
UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Lavrov in Moscow in February Europe 22 January 11:15
Netaji’s statue at India Gate to be 25 feet high: NMAG director Other News 22 January 11:15
India to allow arms manufacturers to enhance production Other News 22 January 11:10
Kazakhstan names Samruk-Kazyna's entreprises planned to be put up for IPOs Kazakhstan 22 January 11:02
Iranian currency rates for January 22 Finance 22 January 10:42
Statistical center of Iran reveals figures of growing inflation Finance 22 January 10:42
Azerbaijan reduces quarantine period for COVID-19 patients Society 22 January 10:16
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender on manufacturing of parts for pumping equipment Tenders 22 January 10:15
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar - most suitable for winter tourism among liberated areas, agency says Economy 22 January 10:13
EAM Jaishankar dials envoys in US, Canada after 4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border Other News 22 January 10:10
All news