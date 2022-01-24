Singapore core inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 8 years
Singapore's key price gauge climbed in December by its fastest pace in nearly eight years, exceeding economist forecasts, driven by a steep increase in air fares, official data showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 2.1% in December on a year-on-year basis, the highest since July 2014. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 1.7% increase.
Headline inflation rose by 4%, beating economists' forecast of 3.75%.
