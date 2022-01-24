Indians placed record bets on US stocks in 2021

Year 2021 could well be when Indian retail investors truly came of age as they ventured into Wall Street in record numbers, besides getting active on Dalal Street.

With the US markets enjoying one of their best years in 2021 (S&P 500 gained over 27% in 2021), investments by Indians in US stock markets more than doubled with Indians investing to the tune of $300-500 million across top wealth management platforms.

From wishing to diversify geographically to hedge against a depreciating rupee and saving up for aspirations such as foreign education or travel, Indians have put their money on stocks like Tesla and the popular FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) in the year.

Emergence of tech startups that simplify the logistics involved in global investing has also helped. These startups provide more information and research on global markets, facilitate quick account openings, and seamless and less expensive remittances thus encouraging Indians to explore international markets