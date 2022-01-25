Country calmly to pass current heating period - Ukrainian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country will calmly pass the current heating period, there is enough gas in underground gas storages and coal today, he stated following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Monday, Trend reports.

"We can state that we will calmly go through this entire heating season. There are enough prerequisites to assert this. There is enough gas in underground storages, enough coal reserves, at power plants and in ports they have already exceeded 1 million tons. Every day, thanks to rhythmic deliveries by rail and sea, they (stocks) are growing. Reasons for optimism enough," Zelensky said in an address on the Rada TV channel.