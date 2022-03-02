CityNet presents a new affordable tariff

It is now possible to get Internet, TV and IP telephony line services in a single package!

CityNet - internet provider, distinguished for high-speed internet and quality IPTV service, once again delights its customers with new and more affordable tariff. Under the new tariff, CityNet’s customers will now be able to access Internet, TV and IP telephony line services in a single package on affordable terms.

Now, 30 mbit/s internet, 200 TV channels and IP telephony line service are offered for only starting from 25 AZN. Thus, CityNet, which always prioritizes the subscribers’ convenience, is coming up with another innovation in the private sector by providing Internet + TV + IP telephony line service in a single package.

While subscribers get these three services (Internet + TV + IP telephony line service) at a more affordable price, they also get the advantage of managing their monthly subscription fee for these services more easily from a single account. It should be noted that the Internet router and TV Box are provided free of charge during the subscription period to users subscribed to this tariff. It should be noted, that this offer is valid for a limited period of time.

Currently, CityNet provides high-speed fixed internet and digital TV (more than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) services based on FTTB (Fiber to the Building) technology in Baku, Sumgayit and Khirdalan cities.

Installation service is provided within 24 hours. Subscribers can also check the availability of the service at their address on the company's website. Please feel free to dial * 1177 and (012) 5377777 for further information about the terms of connection, new and existing tariffs, campaigns, as well as technical support. To join the services offered by CityNet, you may contact the call center and place your order. For more information about the company please visit www.citynet.az.