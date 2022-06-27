56,960 applications under Agnipath scheme: IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 56,960 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme till Sunday, within three days of the registration process getting under way on Friday, a week after violent protests against it rocked several states.

“56960! That’s the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registration closes on July 5,” the IAF stated on Twitter on Sunday.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme on June 14, the government had said youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them would be subsequently inducted for regular service. Several parts of the country had witnessed violent protests against the scheme.