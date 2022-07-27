7.3-magnitude earthquake rattles northern Philippines

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 rattled Abra province in northern Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 8:43 a.m. local time (0043 GMT), hit at a depth of 25 km, about 2 km northeast of Lagangilang town on the main island of Luzon.

The tremor was also felt in nearby areas, including in Metro Manila.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.