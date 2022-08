The UN in the situation around the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi is guided by the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly on "one China", the representative of the Secretary General of the UN Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I can only say that the UN policy on this issue is guided by UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971 on "one China"," he said.