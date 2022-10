At least 32 people, with the majority being children, died on Thursday in a shooting at a children's center in northeast Thailand, the Thai newspaper Khaosod reported, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to its information, the incident occurred in the Nong Bua Lamphu province. The attacker fled, he is wanted by law enforcement authorities. The attacker is a former police officer, who was recently fired, the newspaper noted.