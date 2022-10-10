S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 32 pct: poll

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 0.8 percentage points over the week to 32.0 percent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 0.2 percentage points to 65.8 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 35.2 percent last week, down 0.1 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's approval rating increased by 3.1 percentage points to 49.2 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.0 percent of the support score last week, down 0.9 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,012 voters conducted from last Tuesday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.