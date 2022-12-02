S.Korea's consumer price rises 5 pct in November

South Korea's consumer price growth slowed last month due to slower price gains in oil products and farm goods, statistical office data showed Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 109.10 in November, up 5.0 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea.

After peaking at 6.3 percent in July, the consumer price inflation continued to fall to 5.7 percent in August and 5.6 percent in September, but the headline inflation stayed above 5 percent for the seventh consecutive month.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products added 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, after soaring 5.2 percent in October.

Price for industrial products, including oil products, gained 5.9 percent in November after advancing 6.3 percent in the previous month.