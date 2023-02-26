2 policemen killed in bomb attack in SW Pakistan

At least two policemen were killed and two others injured in a bomb attack in the Khuzdar district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Khuzdar Police Station House Officer Muhammad Jan Sasoli told local media that some unknown terrorists attacked a police vehicle with a bomb near the Jhalawan Complex in Khuzdar on Saturday evening.

According to the police officer, two policemen died on the spot while two others sustained injuries and were shifted to a public hospital in Khuzdar.

The official added that a bomb was planted on the roadside and it was detonated with a remote-controlled device when the patrolling vehicle reached the site.