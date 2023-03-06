DPRK engineers develop rocket engine that guarantees satellite launch capability

North Korean engineers achieved success in development of a powerful engine for a carrier rocket, which will allow the country to launch various satellites, DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration Deputy Director Pak Kyong-Su said in an interview for KCNA Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"DPRK achieved total success in develop high-power rocket engine, designed to take a carrier rocket into space, which makes it possible to guarantee launch of various satellites to their relevant orbits," the official said.

He also said that DPRK managed to make its satellites multi-purpose and highly efficient.

"A vigorous work is underway to introduce space scientific achievement in various areas, including agriculture, fishery, weather forecast, communications, natural resource survey, land management and disaster prevention," Pak Kyong-Su added.

"All these successes indicate a bright future for the DPRK space program," the official concluded.

The interview was dedicated to the 14th anniversary of Pyongyang signing the international Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (the Outer Space Treaty).