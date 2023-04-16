S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week

South Korea and the United States will kick off a large-scale regular joint air exercise later this week, the South's Air Force said Sunday, in the latest drill meant to step up deterrence against North Korea's evolving military threats, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The 12-day Korea Flying Training will begin Monday at the Gwangju Air Base in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, mobilizing some 110 aircraft and more than 1,400 troops, according to the armed service.

South Korea plans to deploy some 60 warplanes, including F-35A, F-15K and KF-16 fighters and the KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, while the U.S. will mobilize more than 40 aircraft, such as its Air Force's F-16 fighters, A-10 attack aircraft and the Marine Corps' F-35B and FA-18 jets.

The South's Air Force said the drills will take place with a focus on enhancing the interoperability and combined operational capability of the allies' advanced fourth and fifth generation fighters, such as the F-15K and radar-evading F-35 aircraft, respectively.

During the exercise, the allies will stage various training, including a strike package flight, defensive counter-air and close air support operations, it added.