Canada's employment rises in April

Canada's employment rose but the unemployment rate was unchanged in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Employment rose by 41,000, or 0.2 percent, in April, all in part-time work, the national statistical agency said, adding that since February, monthly employment growth has averaged 33,000, following cumulative increases of 219,000 in December 2022 and January 2023.

Part-time employment increased by 48,000 in April, and this was the first notable increase in part-time work since October 2022.

In April 2023, 18.1 percent of those employed were working part time, down slightly from a year earlier. Of those who worked part-time, 15.2 percent did so involuntarily, meaning they would have preferred a full-time position. This rate was virtually unchanged from April 2022.

The unemployment rate was 5 percent in April, unchanged since December 2022. This remained near the record low of 4.9 percent observed in June and July 2022. Compared with April 2022, the unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage points in April 2023, Statistics Canada said.